Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:05 am
ROCKDALE — Services for Sandra Lou Richards, 76, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in New Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Richards died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Rockdale to William Monroe Sr. and Seewillow Colvin Jackson. She graduated from Aycock High School in Rockdale in 1964. She worked in food services. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Richards.
Survivors include a sister, Avis S. Norwood of Temple; and a brother, Larry N. Jackson of Austin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.