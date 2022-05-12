Ronnie C. Viss, 45, of Copperas Cove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Ronnie was a man that placed God first, Emily and his family second and then his work, which he considered his ministry.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Gatesville, with a reception following in the fellowship hall. Dr. Levi Price assisted by Dr. Mark Kemp and Pastor Preston Atkinson will be officiating. Ronnie’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13th at First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Graveside services, with Rev. Mike Fritscher will be held in Bentley, Oklahoma at Bentley Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ronald Cornelius Viss was born on July 25, 1976, in Phoenix, Arizona to Guy Viss and Doris Rosson Viss. Ronnie’s early years were spent tending the family’s dairy in Muleshoe, Texas before moving to central Texas. Ronnie graduated from Dublin High School in 1995 and continued to work on the family dairy before going to college.
Ronnie had a heart for the Lord at an early age. He first started in the ministry at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Dublin, while he was in high school. He later became the youth minister in Ranger and considered being in the ministry full time. His God-given gifts were compassion and service. His ministry for God was fulfilled by his work with families in the funeral service industry. He pursued that passion and devoted his professional life to helping others in their time of need. He attended Ranger Jr. College and worked for Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger. Ronnie moved to Irving, Texas, and worked at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home while attending the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, where he graduated in 1999. He worked in the funeral business in the Dallas area for a few years.
Ronnie married Stephanie Collard in 1999. They were blessed with the birth of Emily Jean Viss on December 10, 2000. Ronnie and Stephanie divorced in 2002. From that point on, Ronnie devoted himself to being a single father. Ronnie moved to Gatesville in 2003 and joined the staff at Scott’s Funeral Home. He became a very active member of the community and developed many deep friendships over the years, but his daughter was his person. He made it a priority to spend every other weekend with Emily. Ronnie showed Emily the world with trips to see family in Oklahoma, Arizona, California and Indiana. They enjoyed cruises, road trips, and blueberry pancakes on Saturday morning. They served together on many mission trips with First Baptist Church of Gatesville. Ronnie taught Emily the importance of faith and family.
He was involved in the First Baptist Church of Gatesville for many years: as a deacon, president of the choir, royal ambassador director, hosting Disciple Now at his home for the youth, chairman of the finance committee, and in whatever capacity that he was asked to serve. Ronnie was also a member of the Exchange Club of Gatesville where he served as secretary and served two terms as president. He had also served on the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Board in Gatesville, for six years. Ronnie served on the City Council in Gatesville for eight years and was mayor pro-tem most of his term. He was a past president and current president of the morning Exchange Club in Copperas Cove. He was very actively involved in the Coryell County Child Welfare Board. Ronnie made serving those around him a priority in his life. Ronnie was a current member of the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove and had a deeply rooted faith, passion, and commitment to Jesus Christ. He could often be found manicuring his lawn and flowerbeds to perfection. He loved life and he lived it to the fullest whether it was being on the lake, traveling, or eating good food. He was happiest with being surrounded by the people that he loved, and he loved deeply. Friends became family in Ronnie’s world.
Ronnie fulfilled his life-long dream of owning his own funeral home when he became the sole owner of Viss Family Funeral Home in 2020. He finally found his soulmate in Heather in August of 2019, they had planned to be married on July 16, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Viss and a brother, Bobby Viss.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Emily Viss; fiancé, Heather Henderson; father, Guy Viss and wife, Cindy; mother, Doris Brown and her husband Dave; 14 siblings: Debie Stewart and husband, Dan; Jonnie Quass; Tawnya Roodzant and husband, James; Richard Viss and wife, Stacy; Mike Viss and wife, Krista; Jeff Viss; Roger Viss; Ginger McCall and husband, Clay; Diane Howard and husband, Tye; Linda Gorst and husband, Quinn; Shyanne Barnes and husband, Kyon; Casey Sims; Stacy Bradshaw; Brent Sims and wife, Mindy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Exchange Clubs of Gatesville or Copperas Cove, Coryell County Child Welfare Board or the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club.
