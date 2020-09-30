ROSEBUD — Services for Darryll Wayne “Ben” Jones, 52, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Baileyville.
Mr. Jones died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1967, in Rosebud to Mark and Effie Faye Ross Jones. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Renee Vargas of Rosebud; two daughters, Priscilla Butler of El Paso and Aaliyah Jones of North Vernon, Ind.; seven brothers, Billy Ray Jones and Jimmie Jones, both of Temple, Charles Jones of Rosebud, Sammie Alexander of Fort Worth, Jamie Gee of Dallas, Fabian Whitfield of Killeen and Gregory Whitfield of Bryan; and three sisters, Linda Whitfield of Rosebud, Shanqueeda Jones-Law of Killeen and Marjorie Flanagan of Fort Worth.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.