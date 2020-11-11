ROSEBUD — Services for Bruce Alan Krumm, 84, of Rosebud will be 3 p.m. today at New Salem Baptist Church near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Krumm died Friday, Nov. 6, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Tawas City, Mich., to Reno and Dorothy Krumm.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Krumm.
Survivors include six children, Misty Endsley of Rosebud, Misty Sanders of New York, Michael Krumm of Delaware, and Tammy White, Lisa Paulbeck and Terry White, all of Minnesota; two brothers, Don Krumm of Camdan, Del., and Larry Krumm of Milford, Del.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.