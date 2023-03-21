BELTON — Funeral services for Lo Sharris Cunningham, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple with ministers Scott Meyer and Scott Seela officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Cunningham died Friday, March 17, at her residence.
She was born May 8, 1944, in Lampasas to Daniel H. and Vesta Loraine Upton Murrah. She graduated from Belton High School in 1962. She studied art at Sul Ross State University before graduating from Mary Hardin-Baylor College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She married Thomas Cunningham in 1966 in Belton. She taught elementary school art in Alpine, Austin and Pflugerville before returning to Bell County in 1971. She became a professional artist in 1980. Her paintings were displayed in galleries and collections throughout the United States, including the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and the Texas State Capitol. In 1985, she was one of 12 nominees for the State Artist of Texas. She was a member of Texas Women Western Artists and the “Texas Wild Bunch.” She taught for 15 years in public schools before retiring in 2000.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Cunningham of Temple; a son, Todd Cunningham of Temple; two daughters, Dr. Carin Appel of Amarillo and Laurin Rainer of Magnolia; a brother, Charles Danell Murrah of Salado; two sisters, Iraann Murrah and Kendra Fischer, both of Lorena; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.