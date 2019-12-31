Services for Kerwin Royce “K.G.” Kilgore, 53, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen.
Mr. Kilgore died Saturday, Dec. 21, in Killeen.
He was born May 11, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Willis Royce Kilgore and Jessie Humphries. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include two sons, Kerwin Kilgore II of Bowling Green, Ky., and Christ’ion Kilgore of Killeen; three daughters, Ta’Kara Kilgore of Louisville, Ky., and Ja’Mariya Kilgore and Alaydrea Heath, both of Killeen; his father of Bardstown, Ky.; a brother, Kenyon Payton-Kilgore of Louisville; four sisters, Carletta Kilgore, Darion Styles and Ebony Lawless, all of Louisville, and Danieal Miller of Atlanta; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.