Jaynie K. “Meemaw” (Rhoades) Youngblood, 78, of Belton took her last earthly breath on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at Scott & White Hospital in Temple after a valiantly fought battle with various health issues in recent years.
Jaynie was born December 6, 1942, in a little log cabin in Sparta Valley, Belton, Texas to Raymond Elisha and Mary Kathleen (Wilhite) Rhoades. That little log cabin was later sold and relocated a couple of times, but it currently sits behind the same little school house from which she graduated high school in Salado, Texas in 1961.
She was preceded in death by both her mother and father. She was the youngest of three kids and was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Leon Rhoades, and her sister, Eleanor Ajuan Rhoades, as well.
She married the love of her life, Leslie Ray Youngblood, on February 24, 1962, in South Texas. Together they had two loving daughters, Shawna Kay in 1963 and Tawnya LaDuan in 1966.
They shared many adventures and moved many times over the first years of their marriage, but had loads of fun all the while. Leslie was involved in many aspects of the rodeo circuit, even serving as a rodeo clown at times. Jaynie would’ve followed him anywhere. She loved him madly! Sadly, the Lord saw fit to call Leslie home in 1971. But, He gave her the profound strength she needed to carry on to become the greatest momma in the world to their two girls. Shawna was the more independent of the two. But, “baby daughter” Tawnya, could never stray far. There were very few years Jaynie and Tawnya didn’t live with one another.
Jaynie accepted Jesus as her Lord and Saviour, giving her family the blessed assurance of her eternal home in heaven. “...there is salvation in no one else, for there is No Other Name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” Acts 4:12 ESV
Most of her working years were spent at Main Food and Sporting Goods in Belton. She loved working there, but mostly she just loved people. She had a way of making everyone feel special. It was where many fishing enthusiasts would congregate to exchange fish tales and gossip. She kept records at their fishing tournaments, knew all there was to know about bait and tackle, and sold thousands of hunting and fishing licenses over the twenty plus years she worked there. One of her favorite things was meeting many of the UMHB students who came from all around the world, and she kept an autograph book for them and other interesting visitors to sign. She remained friends with several of her customers to her dying day.
The most recent love of her life was her dear sweet Yorkie fur baby and constant lap companion, Pepi. He misses her terribly.
Jaynie is survived by her daughter, Shawna; daughter, Tawnya, and her husband, Bill; grandson, Leslie Nocona Youngblood; grandson, Preston Michael Atha, and his wife, Brianna; twin great-grandsons, Xander Michael Atha and Xaiden Robert Atha, with their brother, Grayson Lee Atha also due to be born later this month; niece, Aliceia Ajuan (Rhoades) VanAllen; nephew, James Leon Rhoades; their families; as well as, too many cousins, adopted family, and other loved ones to name.
Visitation took place on Friday. But, services will be at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon with Brother Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery where the family would love to hear any memories you might like to share.
Pallbearers will be Bill Harris, Nocona Youngblood, Preston Atha, Duke Gilleland, Bernie McAda, and Paul Woodall. Honorary pallbearers are James Rhoades, Jim Bounds, and Joe Martindale.
For any who would like to view the service but are unable to do so in person, the service will be streamed live, and will also be available for later viewing at www.dossmanfh.com
“But, as it is written, ‘What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him’”— 1 Corinthians 2:9 ESV
Paid Obituary