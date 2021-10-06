Robert Lee “Bob” Schultz
It is indeed with sadness and grief that we announce the death of Robert Lee Schultz (Bob). However, it is with great love, pride, and reverence that we respectfully share some of his life’s story.
Bob was born on June 16, 1921 in Leroy, Texas to Alvin and Emma Schultz. His family moved to Brenham, Texas shortly after his birth and this is where he grew up.
Bob died on September 25, 2021 at his residence at Celebration Senior Living in Denison, Texas. He was very much loved by the staff and he loved them as well.
Bob attended Brenham schools all the way through high school. During his Junior year of college at Texas A&M, in 1942, Bob and his fellow Aggies, were pulled out of school, enlisted as Corporals in the US Army and sent to Officer Training School for preparation to fight in WWII.
Prior to leaving for the Italian Campaign, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Seward. After the wedding, they drove across the country from Yuma, Arizona, where Bob had been temporarily stationed, to Roanoke, Virginia. He boarded a ship bound for Algiers and then ultimately moved on to Italy.
As a 1st Lieutenant in the Fifty Army, 351st “Spearhead Infantry Regiment, 88th Blue Devil Division, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, a Bronze Star and 2 Purple Hearts. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant at the end of the War.
When Bob returned to the States, he finished his degrees at Texas A&M University…a B.S. in Wildlife Management and a B.A. in Business. He then began a 40 year career as a manager of J.C. Penney stores in Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, and Arkansas.
After 45 years of marriage, Bob lost Elizabeth in 1988. He later remarried another special woman, Christina Romine. She too, preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his three children, Robert Schultz, William Schultz, and Betty Higdon and 2 step sons, Roger Romine and Dr. Lee Romine. 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren all called him TaTa and adored him. One special granddaughter, Emmalynn Brooks preceded him in death.
His service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, Texas on Monday, October 11 at 10:30 AM with burial at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas that afternoon. He will be very missed and will always remain in our hearts.
Paid Obituary