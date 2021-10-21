Services for Doris “Bebe” Teague Manuel, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Horrace Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Manuel died Monday, Oct. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Heidenheimer to William Leroy and Delia Banks Teague. She grew up in Rogers and later moved to Temple. She worked as the head chef of King’s Daughters Hospital and retired after 35 years of service. She was a Christian and attended Crestview Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Lester Williams Crawford, Michael Manuel and Harold Wayne Manuel.
Survivors include two daughters, Annie Bell Adams and Dianne Irvin; a son, Ricky Manuel; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.