Jack Flanagan of San Antonio, TX was born in Kansas City, MO to John R. Flanagan Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Hines) Flanagan.
He is survived by his wife Susan C. Flanagan (San Antonio, TX), daughter Dara E Smith, her wife Cynthia Sadler and their son Nicolas Sadler (Austin, TX), son Patrick Flanagan, his wife Kris and their children Caitlin Flanagan and William Flanagan (Lake Oswego, OR), sister Jan (Flanagan) Janczak and husband Marty (Temple, TX), and sister Ann (Flanagan) Miller and husband Van (Gainesville, TX), and a large extended family and many friends and neighbors.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband to Susan. With the two of them already having grown children from previous marriages, his care and concern extended to all of his family. He was especially proud of his adventurous and independent son Patrick. He accepted Dara as his own, and her son Nicolas who affectionately and dearly loved his “Grandpa Jack”.
Jack graduated from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, MO with a discipline in Psychology. He then served in the United States Army. He had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales for many years and was on a call one day where he met another sales rep who captivated his heart. And that is how he met his Suzie! Susan and Jack were married October 17,1987. After retiring, Jack started his own street sweeping business and then later a mobile sharpening service. He loved being an independent businessman and meeting people all over the country. Recently, he volunteered through Interfaith Ministries of San Antonio and University Presbyterian Church (UPC) where he was a member, to help immigrants as they came through San Antonio. He started restoring old cars with his dad in his youth and his hobby continued until his passing. He was a past member of the Early Ford V-8 Club of Houston, and a current member of the Mercedes Benz Club of America.
His passing came from a tragic accident at home while he was doing a simple chore with the old cars that he loved to work on and maintain.
Everyone loved Jack. He was always helpful to others. He could talk a long while about many things and ponderings of a lifetime of experiences. His loss has been profound to those that depended on him and now miss him so very much. We are heartbroken for his absence. He loved his home and his family and he enjoyed his work. He kept a beautiful garden. He offered kindness to strangers. And he took good care of his tools, old and new. A simple note among many, handwritten on his desk reads: “I am just passing through….to whatever that is…”.
The family is planning a memorial service at a future date and there is a request for no memorial gifts. All arrangements are being thoughtfully prepared by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Flanagan family.
Paid Obituary