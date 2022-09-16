Services for Wrenlee Stock and Scout Stock, infant daughters of Ashley and Andrew Stock of Moody, will be at a later date.
Wrenlee and Scout died Monday, Sept. 12, in Austin.
Survivors include their parents; their maternal grandparents, Jammie and Curtis Payne of Moody; their paternal grandparents, Melissa Green of Temple and Gary and Linda Stock of Temple; and their great-grandparents, Weldon Payne of Moody, James and Donna Jaggars of Abilene and Bill and Lucille Stock of Barclay.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.