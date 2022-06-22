Services for Alice A. Sulak, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Sulak died Monday, June 20, at a local care center.
She was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Seaton to Tom and Tracy Motl Sefcik. She was a proprietor of Sefcik Hall in Seaton. She was a musician.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Sulak of Grapevine, Tommie Sulak and Kenny Sulak, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.