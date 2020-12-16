CAMERON — Services for John Louie Shuffield, 79, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Shuffield died Sunday, Dec. 13, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Corpus Christi to Raymond and Mary Alice Webb Shuffield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Joan Anne Cummins in August 1983. He was a retired pipefitter.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kenneth “Spookey” Shuffield of Cameron; two daughters, Cindy Sirles and Shannon Delgado, both of Pasadena; a stepson, William Hanlon of North Carolina; three stepdaughters, Brenda Lowery of Missouri, Roseann Schwenker of Iowa and Jo Anne Hanlon of Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.