Services for Margaret Ruth Bennett, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Mrs. Bennett died Sunday, Jan. 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Temple to Walter and Albina Sebesta Kamas. She married Tommy Bennett on Oct. 20, 1960. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Brad Bennett of Temple; a daughter, Jennifer Kelarek of Salado; a brother, James Kamas of Temple; a sister, Martha Daniel of Temple; five grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.