David Clifton Fikes, 63, of Rosebud, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. Rev. John Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Fikes was born in Marlin on March 31, 1958, to Troy and Elaine Clifton Fikes. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1976. He married Candy Naumann on June 25, 1977. He worked at Wilson Art in Temple and then started his career as a butcher at Southers Grocery in Rosebud, Keith’s Minimax in Cameron, and at Tonn’s Grocery in Rosebud for 20 plus years. His last employment was at Coker Farms and Stephens Farms because of his love of the outdoors and to stay busy.
David could talk to anyone and was always the first one to start a conversation. He enjoyed being outside when he lived in the country. He loved being on the back porch till way after dark, just to sit and drink a beer. He loved a good backroad drive, he enjoyed his horses and could fix almost anything.
David was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald (Runt) Fikes, and great nephew, Bryce Fikes.
He is survived by his wife, Candy Fikes, one son Corey Fikes and wife Crystal, two daughters, Misty Stock and husband Jason, and Michelle Meadows and husband Drew. 13 Grandchildren, Madison Fikes, Landry Fikes, Kylie Sheffield, Carson Bethke, Gracie Bethke, Sophie Bethke, Ty Stock, Tamryn Stock, Hayley Meadows, Hanna Meadows, Hattie Meadows, Harper Meadows, and Harris Meadows, 1 Great Grandchild, Colt Stone, 3 brothers, Troy Wayne Fikes and wife Linda, Jerry (Gee) Fikes and wife Darlene, and Kenneth Fikes and wife Wanda, sister in law, Lisa McCarthy and husband Mac, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry (Bubba) Fikes, Chris Fikes, Ryan Fikes, Clifton Fikes, Neal Fikes, and Kevin Fikes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Marek and Robert (Bob) Bell.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.