Services for Estella Garcia Moseley, 79, of Temple will be 9:30 a.m. today in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Moseley died Friday, Dec. 20, at a local care facility.
She was born May 8, 1940, in Poteet to Julian and Andrea Bautista Garcia.
She married Guillermo Moseley on July 14, 1961. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Jorge.
Survivors include a son, Guillermo of Killeen; three daughters, Linda Lopez and Virginia Garcia, both of Temple, and Lisa Uresti of Fort Worth; a sister, Irma Garza; eight half-siblings; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.