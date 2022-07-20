Services for Frederick John Phalen, 91, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Frederick John Phalen, 91, of Temple will be held at a later date.
His body has been donated to science and his cremated remains will be placed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.
Mr. Phalen died Monday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Lima, Ohio, to Mary Isabella Patterson-Phalen and Frederick John Phalen Sr. He attended South High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Baldwin-Lima-Hamilton and Clark Equipment in Lima, Ohio. He retired from Chrysler and General Dynamics Tank Plant in Lima, Ohio. He moved to Texas in 1997.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Lorean Phalen and Janet Phalen.
Survivors include four daughters, Melissa Ainslie of Temple, Mary P. Cyndy Cruz and Melinda “Moe” Slaughter, both of Lima, Ohio, and Sandra Marie Giddens of Alger, Ohio; a sister, Catherine Lamb of Lima, Ohio; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.