Darlene Kalmbach
Darlene Kalmbach, formerly of Temple Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Darlene was born on December 22, 1936 in Temple, TX to Edward Kalmbach and Berties Lee Stone Kalmbach.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John Edward “Eddie” Kalmbach, Berties Lee Stone Kalmbach, her brothers TJ Kalmbach, Brooks Kalmbach, her twin sister Marlene Warren and her niece Karen Darlene Tausch. She was affectionately called “Aunt Doe” and is survived by her nephews: Les Warren (Tammy, Juanita), Rick Warren, Billy Warren (Glenda), Ron Kalmbach, Don Kalmbach and nieces: Ronnie Warren, Denise Kalmbach, great nieces and nephew: Julian, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Darlene and Brian. She was a generous, kind, trusting person who will be greatly missed.
A visitation for Darlene will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Temple, TX.
