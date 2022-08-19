Brenda Jean Ortiz
Brenda Jean Ortiz, age 65, of Abilene, TX (Formerly of Temple, TX).
Brenda was called home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Abilene Hendrick Hospice Care Center, surrounded by her family.
Brenda was born on July 14, 1957, to her parents Marcia A. Tate and Howard E. Tate.
She went to Temple High School in Temple, TX and attended Architectual Design classes at Temple Jr. College.
Brenda was a member of Rise Church in Abilene, TX.
She worked for many years and found joy in serving others as a HUD property manager in Austin, TX.
Surviving brothers: Howard E. Tate Jr. of Denton, TX.
Surviving sisters: Lauretta T. Remisovsky and husband John of Abilene, TX. Kristie L. Dalton of Abilene, TX
“Booboo,” as her nieces and nephews called her, had four nephews and two nieces. She also is survived by many great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials/donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Abilene, TX.
A memorial service for family will be scheduled at a later date.
North’s Funeral Home in Abilene, TX, is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary