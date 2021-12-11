BELTON — Services for Don “Donnie” Centers, 76, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Michael Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Centers died Friday, Dec. 3, at his residence.
He was born March 20, 1945, to Elbert and Elleen Centers in St. Louis. He married Georgia Sanford Centers on Oct. 2, 1965. He retired from the Texas Highway Department in Belton, and was an Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Centers; a daughter, Debbie Ordner; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.