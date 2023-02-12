Randall Owen Curtis
Randall Owen Curtis, 74, of Harker Heights, Texas passed from this life into eternal life after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease on February 6th, 2023. He was born on January 7th, 1949 to A.H. Curtis and Katherine Maude Maynard in Temple, Texas.
Native to Killeen, Randy graduated from Killeen High School in 1967 and The University of Mary Hardin Baylor in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After graduating from college he began his career in the building materials industry working for his father at Curtis Lumber. In 1973, Randy met and fell in love with Martha Ann Springfield on a blind date. They were married on December 28th, 1974, in Lott, Texas. Randy and Martha started their family in Harker Heights and were blessed with three children, daughter Christie Leigh, daughter Kelly Anne, and son Andy Hailey. The Curtis family enjoyed traveling and took many vacations around the world together. Randy also enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his children by taking them hunting, fishing, and exploring.
An avid hunter, Randy had many adventures with his friends, not only as teenagers but into their adult years as well. They shared a brotherly bond that was forged over a lifetime of stories told around a campfire, and these were some of his fondest memories.
In 1977, Randy and a group of partners opened Heights Lumber & Supply in Harker Heights, Texas. During his time as owner and general manager, it was important to Randy that his employees felt valued and cared for. Randy was committed to mentoring and caring for the men and women he worked with. He was always there as a listening ear and had a gift for connecting with them and helping them realize their full potential, not only as employees but in their personal lives as well. From crock-pot meals on Fridays, birthday celebrations in the middle of the store, hot popcorn and coffee at the counter, and customer appreciation luncheons in the warehouse, Randy always wanted to provide some comfort and a welcoming experience for those he came in contact with.
That same year, Randy was elected to serve on the Board of Directors for First National Bank Texas. He was extremely honored to serve in this position for forty-five years.
Randy and Martha were blessed with two grandchildren, Owen Curtis and Kendal Curtis. They adored their grandchildren and were blessed to make special memories with them over the years. After forty-four years of marriage, Randy lost Martha to lung cancer in 2019. Randy continued to fight his own battle with Parkinson’s Disease, a chronic condition he had been struggling with for many years.
Randy was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Central Christian Church in Killeen, where he served as a deacon, elder, trustee and elder emeritus for many years. In his later years, he enjoyed attending Heritage Country Church of Salado. Randy also served his community with involvement in many organizations such as Clements Boys and Girls Club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Central Texas Homebuilders Association, Killeen and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and the Lumberman’s Association of Texas. Referred to fondly amongst his peers as a “man’s man,” Randy was a true outdoorsman and always enjoyed ranching and hunting. He was honored to be awarded the title of Medicine Man.
Through mutual friends, Randy was later introduced to Grace Deorsam. They enjoyed each other’s company and loved caring for one another. They were married on May 15th, 2020. Grace and Randy adored spending time with family, attending Heritage Country Church and driving around together to check on cattle and admire nature. He even took her hunting early on in their marriage, bringing home a nice trophy! Grace brought Randy so much joy, comfort, and love over the last years of his life and he truly loved her.
Randy loved the Lord, his family, the Baylor Bears and the Dallas Cowboys (although those Cowboys frustrated him at times). He will be deeply missed but his legacy of love, family, community, and commitment lives on through those who knew him and loved him.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Martha, sister Suzie Krantz, sister-in-law Shirley Springfield, and nephew Rodney Krantz.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Deorsam Curtis; his cherished children, Christie Curtis, Kelly & Joe Eakin, Andy & Sarah Curtis, Dustin & April Deorsam, Beau Deorsam, and Rachael Deorsam; and his precious grandchildren Owen Curtis, Kendal Curtis, and Michael Deorsam; his brothers-in-law Chester Springfield, Gene Springfield and wife Rozelle, Steve Roberts and wife Phyllis; sister-in-law Vicki Proffit and husband Darryl. Randy is also survived by his nephew who he loved dearly, Curtis Krantz (wife Margaret) and their children along with many other beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clements Boys and Girls Clubs of Killeen, Friends for Life of Waco, and Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00am at Central Christian Church, Killeen, Texas. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery, Lott, Texas.
