Anthony “Tony” Orosco Suniga Jr.
Anthony “Tony” Orosco Suniga Jr, age 80 of Temple, joined the Lord and claimed his seat in the kingdom of Heaven in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, April 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Tony was born on August 22, 1941, to Antonio Orosco Suniga, Sr, and Maria Teresa Acevedo Suniga in Temple, Texas. He was the owner of Tony’s Plumbing, a prominent business based in his hometown of Temple. He began his career early and was honored as the youngest Master Plumber in the history of Texas at just sixteen years old. As much as he loved his profession, it was music that truly held his heart. He expressed that passion by contributing to the local Tejano music scene as a DJ and as a member of The Blue Knights, among other various musical pursuits. Music was at the core of who he was as a person. Tony served his country as a member of the National Guard, and he served God as a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, often showing his devotion by assisting with Church events. As a man of many talents, he spent his life pursuing and realizing his dreams.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Orosco Suniga, Sr, and Maria Teresa Acevedo Suniga; brothers, Gabriel Suniga, Daniel Suniga, and Charlie Suniga; as well as his sister, Irene Suniga Medina.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Helen Jimenez; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Grimaldo; stepdaughters, Andrea Fidelia Jimenez McDonald, and Sarah Marie Jimenez; grandchildren, Fernando Grimaldo, Beatrice Grimaldo, Olivia Grimaldo, Jayden Simmons, Vincent Williams, and Simon McDonald; great grandchildren, Joseph Hernandez and Joshua Hernandez; nephews, Julian Martinez and wife, Yolanda, Dan Suniga, Frank Medina Jr, and Johnny Suniga; nieces, Cindy Martinez Young, Victoria Suniga Esparza, Veronica Suniga, and Vivian Suniga; and sisters-in-law, Lydia Rodriguez Suniga, and Margaret Suniga.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary