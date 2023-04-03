No services are planned for Mark Wallace Wilkey, 58, of Temple.
Mr. Wilkey died Friday, March 24, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 17, 1964, in Odessa to Wallace Wiley and Peggy Laverna Stone Wilkey. He grew up in the Dallas area and attended Richardson High School. He had been a resident of the Temple area since 2010. He married Darlys Joann Sager in February of 2008. He worked for security at Allied Universal for 13 years. He attended the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and volunteered for Feed My Sheep and the VA for many years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; and a sister, Tracy Adkins of Wylie.
No services are planned at this time.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.