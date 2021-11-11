ROCKDALE — Services for Ethel Clark Guthrie, 92, of Tomball will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Milam County.
Mrs. Guthrie died Sunday, Nov. 7.
She was born March 19, 1929, in San Gabriel to James and Jewell Carver Clark. She served as a hospital volunteer for more than 20 years. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John Allan Guthrie Sr.
Survivors include three sons, Greg Smith of Grapeland, Brian Smith of La Porte and Deacon Glenn Smith of Bedford, Mass.; two stepsons, John Guthrie and Gil Guthrie; a sister, Edna Timmerman of Rockdale; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.