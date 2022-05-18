BELTON — No services are planned for Karen Sue Palmer Wiest, 75, of Belton.
Mrs. Wiest died Sunday, May 15.
She was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, to Harold Palmer and Wilma Jenkins. She graduated from Central High School in Davenport, Iowa. She worked in the hotel and restaurant industries. She married Henry Wiest.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Toby Turner of Georgia; three sisters, Sharon Clemons of Texas, Marie Lodwig of Iowa and Nellie Jackson of Louisiana; two brothers, Russell Rose Palmer of Texas and Raymond Palmer of Iowa; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.