Services for Hershel Everett Anthony, 90, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Temple with Joe Loughlin and Greg Brown officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Anthony died Monday, Nov. 29, in Temple.
He was born May 11, 1931, in Checotah, Okla., to Lon Anthony and Izada Waldo Anthony. He served in ministry for more than 50 years. After pasturing at churches in Missouri and Illinois, he was appointed an SBC Home Mission Board missionary and served as executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Baptist Association from 1978 to 1991. He then served as national director of Metropolitan Missions with the Home Mission Board from 1991 to 1994. He later served the church through the Urban Church Leadership program. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Nancy Clayton Anthony; a daughter, Sherri Brown of LaGrange, Ga.; a son, Gary Anthony of Temple; a brother, Charles Anthony of Racine, Wis.; a sister, Betty Laramie of Oran, Mo.; and five grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.