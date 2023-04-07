BELTON — Services for James E. “Jim” Baggerly, 90, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Baggerly died Wednesday, April 5, at an Alice hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1932, was born in Belton to Richard Walter and Lela Mae Nettles Baggerly. He married Betty Yvonne Washburn on June 15, 1956, in Temple. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a carpenter, and a captain in the Belton Fire Department. He was a Pentecostal minister who served several churches in Central Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Camden Eno of Holland; and two sons, Scott Baggerly of Teague and Mike Baggerly of Heidenheimer; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.