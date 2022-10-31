BELTON — Services for James David Lee, 73, of Nolanville will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Justin Moss officiating.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
BELTON — Services for James David Lee, 73, of Nolanville will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Justin Moss officiating.
Mr. Lee died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Rosemary Owens and David Franklin Lee Jr. He served in the Navy.
Survivors include his mother of California; and a sister, Jeanne McCracken of Nolanville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.