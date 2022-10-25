Nancy L. Hubnik
On the evening of Friday, October 21st Nancy Lou Hubnik, 84, of Zabcikville passed from this earth to eternal peace.
She was born in the Double Header community of Bell County on July 28,1938 to William Frank Bartek and Bertha (Juricek) Bartek. She was the second oldest of seven children. She graduated from Rogers High School. She worked for S.P.J.S.T. Supreme Lodge for several years after high school. She married Louis Hubnik on April 25,1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple. They enjoyed 63 years together raising their family, farming, and ranching. Louis stayed by her side to the end.
Nancy lived in Temple before moving to the farm in Zabcikville. She was a full-time mom raising five children. She was an excellent cook, especially her kolaches which won her several trophies. In the fall you could always find her picking her pecans and she would diligently sit for hours cracking and shelling them. Louis and Nancy were members of the East Bell Youth Boosters and avid supporters for their kids and then grandkids of the annual stock shows. They were also members of several of the Simmental cattle organizations which they raised on the farm. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church. She loved to play bingo and slot machines in Louisiana. She also liked to do crossword puzzles and cryptograms in her spare time and was always sure to watch her Days of Our Lives soap opera.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father and mother. Her brothers Gary Bartek, Gene Bartek and Bernard Bartek.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Louis; her five children, Monica Hubnik Guenat and husband Mark, Ken Hubnik and wife Karie, Melissa Hubnik Brenek and husband Robert, Christopher Hubnik and wife Debbie and Kim Hubnik Malcik and husband Roy; brothers, William Bartek, Jr. and James R. Bartek; sister, Diana Bartek; her grandchildren, Daria Hubnik Summers, Dustin Hubnik, Jessica Brenek Thompson, Justin Brenek, Jonathon Brenek, Joshua Brenek, Christopher Hubnik, Jr., Johnnie Hubnik, Madison Malcik, Macey Malcik and Meghan Malcik; and great-grandchildren, Dawson Brenek, Tinlie Brenek, Lucas Brenek, Theo Brenek, Adriana Hubnik, Stormie Hubnik and Benjamin Hubnik.
Visitation for Nancy will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday October 27, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Cemetery Fund.
