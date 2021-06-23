Services for Charles K. Glasgow, 77, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Shawna Counce officiating.
Mr. Glasgow died Saturday, June 19, at a local care center.
He was born May 10, 1944, in Tyler to William A. and Mary Ethel Manley Glasgow. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Barbara in 1988. He worked for the civil service.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Michael B., Chris and Corey; two brothers, Marvin of Willow Park and David of Florida; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s disease research; or any charity.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.