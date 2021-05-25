SALADO — Services for Katherine Walker, 75, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Mrs. Walker died May 9 in Salado.
She was born June 6, 1945, in Boston to Armand and Katherine Audette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Walker.
Survivors include two sons, Arthur Berg and Jeff Berg; two brothers, Donny Audette and Larry Audette; two sisters, Ruth Crow and Darlene Burda; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.