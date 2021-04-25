Thomas Raymond Schilli
Thomas Raymond Schilli, age 74, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 13th at his home in Bonita Springs with his family. Thomas is survived by his wife, Cheryl Schilli of Bonita Springs, FL; his daughters Laura Schilli Holcomb and husband Joseph of Crockett, TX and Joyce Schilli of Crockett, TX; granddaughter Ann Rodriguez and husband Michael of Nacogdoches, TX, grandson William Holcomb and wife Graycie of Huntsville, TX; grandsons Thomas and Steven Barclay of Crockett, TX. Stepsons Nicolas and wife Jazmyn Wallace of Cleveland, TN and Christopher Wallace and son, Sother of Noblesville, IN. His sister Judith Stecher of St. Louis, MO and his brother, Robert Schilli of St. Louis, MO as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard Raymond and Laura Catherine Schilli and his niece, Anne Marie Stecher Skoff.
Thomas Raymond Schilli’s celebration of life will be on Thursday, April 29th from 6-8pm at Bob and Connie’s Restaurant, 38 N. Railroad St., Remington, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30th from 6-8 pm at Bopp Chapel Funeral Home, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial mass will be held on May 1, 2021 at 3pm at St. Louis University High School Chapel 4970 Oakland Ave. St. Louis, MO. A private burial will occur at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be given to the Thomas R. Schilli Foundation, 326 Oak Tree Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119 or the TCA Scholarship Fund, Thomas Schilli Scholarship C/O Truckload Carriers Association, P O Box 76026, Baltimore, MD 21275-6036. www.boppchapel.com
No flowers, please.
