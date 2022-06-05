SALADO — Services for Billy Wayne Cosper Sr., 85, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Monday in Salado Cemetery with the Rev. Lianne Turner officiating.
Mr. Cosper died Monday, May 30, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Hay Branch to Bill and Peggy Crass Cosper. He graduated from Holland High School in 1955. He married Barbara Kamman in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and rancher. He attended Little River United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Denise Cowen of Salado, Deborah Hendricks and Donna Nelson, both of Holland; a son, Billy Cosper Jr. of Holland; two brothers, Roy Cosper of Belton and Robert Cosper of Little River-Academy; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral of Salado is in charge of arrangements.