Services for Myrtle Evelyn Daehn, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in Greathouse Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Mrs. Daehn died Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Houston.
She was born Oct. 4, 1928, in LaJunta, Colo., to Fred and Mable Wadleigh. She graduated from Cheraw High School in Colorado in 1946. She completed business school at Otero Jr. College in LaJunta. She married Ralph Henry Daehn on April 26, 1951. She was a bookkeeper and co-owned several businesses in LaJunta. She also worked at Matush Auto Supply. She co-owned Mower Doctor. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009.
Survivors include a son, Charles Daehn of Heidenheimer; two daughters, Debra Hathaway of Winfield, Kan., and Carol Giesbers of Houston; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.