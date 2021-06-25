Martha Jean Lentz
Martha Jean Lentz, age 75, of Temple passed from this life during the mid-morning hours of Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Martha was born on December 28, 1945 in Houston, Texas to parents Robert and Cleo (Thornton) Locke.
Martha grew up in the Houston area and was a 1964 graduate of South Houston Senior High School. Martha then moved to Waco to attend Baylor University, earning her bachelor’s degree in 1968. On July 19, 1969 Martha married Donald Lentz in Corpus Christi.
Martha has been a resident of Bell County since 1977. She worked for Belton ISD for 25 years as an elementary teacher and later as a reading specialist. Martha faithfully served at Grace Baptist Church in Temple, alongside her husband Don, who remains the pastor there.
Martha was a loving and faithful pastor’s wife, a nurturing mother and grandmother (Mimi), an exceptional educator, a loyal and supportive friend, a relentless encourager, and a light to everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Cleo.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Don Lentz of Temple, son Brian Lentz, son Steven Lentz and wife Kristie. Three grandchildren Brandon Lentz, Will and Olivia Lentz, sister Barbara Pierce and husband Jack, niece Donna Springer and husband Stuart, nephew Bobby Pierce, great-niece Audra Springer and great-nephews Taylor and Preston Pierce.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Belton on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 AM. Visitation starting at 10 AM.
Donations can be made to her Memorial Book Fund, in order to purchase books for the Lakewood Elementary library in Belton.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
