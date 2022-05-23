CAMERON — Services for Phyllis C. Waring, 88, of Cameron will 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mrs. Waring died Wednesday, March 23, in Temple.
She was born in 1933 in Stillwater, Okla., to Vera M. Collins and Burl W. Rice. She moved to Indiana in 1954, where she worked for Art Craft Press for 21 years and later worked for the Indiana Secretary of State office. She also worked for Hamilton County Family and Social Services Administration until retiring in 2009. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association and served as a vice president for District Six. She also was a member of the Hamilton County Republican Women’s Association. She moved to Cameron in August 2009. She served as a volunteer for the Milam Community Theater.
Survivors include two daughters, Colleen G. Waring of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Karen Ursini-Blaschick of Niantic, Conn.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.