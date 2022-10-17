Services for Christine Ursala Denise Jones, 39, of Valdosta, Ga., are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Ms. Jones died Thursday, Oct. 13, at a Georgia medical center.