Services for Emma Rean Pinkert, 99, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be at Greathouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Pinkert died Monday, Dec. 26 at a local healthcare and rehabilitation center.
She was born Dec. 10, 1923 to John J. and Gertrude Fabianke Meier in Barclay. She graduated from Troy High School. She worked at American Desk Manufacturing Company in Temple. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Alter Society. She married Lawrence Pinkert on Nov. 18, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Michael Pinkert; a daughter, Bernice Bulls; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.