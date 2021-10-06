BELTON — Services for Earnest Earl Wigley, 92, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Friday in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Salado.
Mr. Wigley died Sunday, Oct. 3, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1929, in Gail to William and Eula Sanders Wigley. He married Odessa Jackson on March 20, 1948, in Lampasas. He worked as a carpenter and was a foreman.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Richard Earl Wigley; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a son, James Wigley; a daughter, Janice Beckham; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any Alzheimer’s or dementia charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.