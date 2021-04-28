Lanny Charles French
Mr. Lanny Charles French, 82, of Rogers, formerly of Cameron, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his residence. Services for Mr. French will be held Thursday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Rev. Geoff Lightsey and Rev. Allen Raynor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, immediately preceding the service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Lanny was born June 18, 1938, in Waco, to J.T. and Ruby (Haigood) French. He joined the Texas National Guard at age 15, obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant at 17 and was honorably discharged to enlist in the United States Navy. He obtained the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class during his naval service. Lanny served on board the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31) in the Pacific Fleet, the converted mine-sweeper USS Requisite (AGS-18) in the Atlantic Fleet, and on the Admiral’s Staff of the 17th Naval District at Kodiak, Alaska. Lanny considered himself fortunate to have been able to serve in both of the U.S. Naval Fleets, as it afforded him the opportunity to almost circle the globe, lacking only the distance between Hong Kong, China and the Persian Gulf to have done so.
After his military service, Lanny worked at Young Brothers in Waco for 10 years, and McKinney & James Construction for 10 years. In 1976, he relocated from Waco to Cameron, TX. On January 8, 1979, he became the City Manager of Cameron, a position he held until retiring on January 8, 2001. During this 22 year career, he also held the position of Associate Judge of the Cameron Municipal Court from January 1981 to January 2001. Upon retirement as City Manager, he was appointed as the presiding Judge of the Cameron Municipal Court and presided over this court until his final retirement in April, 2006.
Lanny is survived by his daughter, the love of his life, Lana Ann French Fuentes, of Rogers, TX, and his brother, John Thomas French of Ross, TX. He is also survived by three grandchildren, B.J. McCall of Cameron, TX, Joey McCall of Winder, GA, and Ashley Gayle Pollard of Troy, TX. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, and close friends and caregivers, B. J. Lojacono and Chad Spears. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sammy Wayne French.
