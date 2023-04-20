BELTON — Services for Michael Shane Pierce Jr., 24, of Eureka Springs, Ark., and formerly of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 1:06 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.