Services for Mae Alice Henry Dubose, 73, of Maryland and formerly of Temple will be private.
She was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Temple to Archie Lee Sr. and Mae Bell Fleming.
Mrs. Dubose died Wednesday, March 10, at her residence.
She attended Dunbar-Meredith High School in Temple. She was a nurse. She had worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital, King’s Daughters Hospital and other patient care facilities in Temple. She married Bernard Dubose in 2008 in Maryland.
Survivors include her husband; five daughters, Billie M. Williams-Henderson, Lakisha A. Henry, Kimberley M. Henry-Reeders, Toni A. Henry-Blackmon and Davielle D. Henry; a step-daughter, Aquila Watson: three brothers, Elyose Fleming of Landover Hills, Md., Archie L. Fleming, Jr. and Richard E. Fleming, both of Temple; two sisters, Susie Fleming and Ruth Bridges, both of Temple; and 22 grandchildren.