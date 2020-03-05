Diane Greiner Hall
Diane Greiner Hall, 76, of Temple passed away February 29, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Hall was born March 24, 1943, in Belton, to Frances and Thomas Greiner. She was reared by her step-father and mother, Cyril McHenry and Frances McHenry.
Diane graduated from Belton High School in 1961. While working at Providence Hospital in Waco she met Loyd Hall and they were married June 10, 1962 in Waco. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in 1984. She was a homemaker and school teacher. In 2000 she and her husband moved from Gatesville to Temple where she retired.
Diane was a skilled quilter which she loved to do. She was involved in the Quilt Guild and Sewing Bees. She had many quilting friends she loved being with.
Diane was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ. She loved her Church, the Western Hills Church of Christ. She was an involved member.
Diane was a loving wife, Mom, G-Ma, GG and BB. She attended as many of the children’s and grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities as she could. She was their biggest fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David McHenry.
Diane is survived by her husband Loyd Hall; one daughter Karen Day and husband Terry; three sons, James Hall and wife Kathy, Jason Hall and wife Holly, and Jeff Hall and wife Krist; one sister Brenda McHenry; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at the Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple. The family will receive friends for visitation following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Love of Christ Food Pantry 2000 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504 or Cherokee Home for Children, P. O. Box 295, Cherokee, Texas 76832-9989
Paid Obituary