BELTON — No services are planned for Willa Dean Coleman, 93, of Belton.
Mrs. Coleman died Monday, Dec. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Paris, Ark., to Lawrence Albert and Freda Elmon Pendergrass Redding. She married Kenneth Jerald Johnson on June 15, 1944. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1950. She later married Albert A. “Sonny” Homan Jr. on May 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1977. She married James R. “Jim” Coleman on May 23, 1981. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2018. She worked in civil service at Fort Chaffee, Ark., then Fort Hood, attaining the position of traffic manager, chief of transportation division, and retired after 35 years. She lived in Lampasas for 22 years, where she played the organ for Faith Lutheran Church. She was a member of the local BPW chapter. She was a licensed HAM radio operator. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Joyce Brightwell of Harrison, Ark., and Deborah June Linville of Houston; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer’s Research or any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.