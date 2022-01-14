BELTON — Services for Michael Dimitriou, 69, of Belton will be 1 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Dimitrioiu died Wednesday, Jan. 5, at his residence.
He was born on July 12, 1952, in Greece to Dimitri and Panayota Pagaki Dimitriou. He graduated high school, and served in the Greek Navy during the War in Cypress against the Turks. He married Audrey Bomar on October 20, 1973, in Las Vegas. He worked as a truck driver, cook and pressman, and was self-employed for 21 years.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Michael Dimitriou of Mount Vern, Ohio, and Erik Dimitriou of Belton; a daughter, Nicole Dimitriou of Belton; two sisters, Matula Dimitriou and Maria Tsoni, both of Lavrion, Greece; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon today at the funeral home.