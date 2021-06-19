Mary Elizabeth Lambert
Mary Elizabeth Braswell Lambert, 96, passed away June 13, 2021, at Cornerstone Gardens Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Temple, Texas. Graveside services will be held at Campground Cemetery in Winthrop, Arkansas, Tuesday, June 22 at 10 AM with Reverend Audie Dawson officiating.
Mary was born April 29, 1925, in Nash, Texas, to Thomas Clarence and Jeanie Mae Gilley Braswell. Mary grew up in Nash and graduated from Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas. She received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, and a master’s degree from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. Mary married Andrew Lambert, an Arkansas businessman, in 1950. She taught high school in Winthrop, Arkansas, until becoming postmaster in 1970. She was transferred to the New Boston, Texas, post office and was postmaster there until she retired and moved to Temple, Texas. Mary was involved with many civic organizations and was an active member of the Methodist Church in each of these communities. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple, where she was a Stephen Minister, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir. She also attended Memorial Baptist Church in Temple. Mary was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association and the National Retired Federal Employees.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband Andrew F. Lambert, Sr.; brothers, Gene Braswell, Clarence Neil Braswell, Alfred Henry Braswell, sisters, Tommy Virginia Braswell and Rebecca Faye Maks.
Mary is survived by children Andrew Franklin Lambert, Jr. and wife Laurie, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandson, Andrew Franklin Lambert, III and wife Lori, great granddaughters Rebecca and Jemma Lambert of Lincoln, Nebraska; and grandson, Stuart Lambert of Elkton, Maryland. Daughter Andrea and husband Dr. Jim Weinblatt of Temple, Texas; granddaughter, Sarah Weinblatt Henderson and husband Aaron, great grandsons Caden and Callen Henderson of Niceville, Florida; grandson Matthew Weinblatt and wife Jessica, great grandson Graham Weinblatt of Dallas, Texas; and grandson Benjamin Weinblatt of Houston, Texas. Also surviving is her brother David Braswell, of New Brockton, Alabama; and her sister Juanita Woolley, of Owasso, Oklahoma.
Memorials can be made to either the First United Methodist Church or Memorial Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, or to the charity of your choice.
