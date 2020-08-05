Services for Bobbie Skinner Marshall, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Marshall died Friday, July 31.
She was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Belmont, La., to Otho and Martha Skinner. She graduated from Humble High School in Humble in 1955. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1958. She received a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in 1975. She married Dwain Marshall in August 1958. She was a teacher at Thornton Elementary School and Temple College.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Kelley; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 today at the funeral home.