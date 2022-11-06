Judy Ann Turner
Judy Ann Turner, 84, was born September 5, 1938, in Abilene, Texas. She passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022.
After graduating from Abilene High School in 1957, Judy studied history and secondary education at Baylor University in Waco. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Abilene Christian College in 1962. In August 1959, Judy married Gary Dale Turner. During their marriage, as part of her husband’s 22-year military career, they lived in numerous locations in the United States, as well as in Germany. Judy embraced the challenges and the privileges of the Army life. Upon Gary’s retirement, they settled in Belton, Texas. After his death in 2002, Judy continued to live in Belton until 2020, when she moved to the Dallas area to be near family.
During her residence in Belton, Judy was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple. Her friends there recall her devotion to service on various committees, Bible studies, and other activities of the church.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary D. Turner, her parents Eugene Field Boehms and Laura Wood Boehms, and by her sister, Nita Boehms Collier and husband Arthur Collier, Jr. She is survived by her nephews Arthur Collier III (Karon) and Gene B. Collier (Mona) and their families of great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, Texas, on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s memory to Christ Episcopal Church.