ROSEBUD — Services for Cora Mae Sell, 98, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church near Rosebud with the Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Mrs. Sell died Saturday, May 8, at a Rosebud nursing home.
She was born April 15, 1923, in New Braunfels to Gustav and Anna Sitz Jahns. She graduated from CH Yoe High School in Cameron in 1940. She married Eugene Sell on June 24, 1941. She worked for Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, James Sell of Rosebud; four daughters, Ann Barnett of Mason, Ohio, Gracelyn Adams of LaRange, La., Ruth Webb of Huntsville and Eugenia M. Tarver of Travis; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Perpetual Cemetery Fund.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.