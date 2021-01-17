KILLEEN — Services with military honors for Windell Eugene Wood, 89, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wood died Tuesday, Jan. 12.
He was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Cisco to Elmer and Ura Mae Austin Wood. He graduated Abilene High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene in 1952. He married Anease Bowman on March 5, 1955. He worked for Texas Instruments.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, David Wood, Roger Wood and Keith Wood; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.